LeGeyt

CRS has announced that NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Pres. and CEO CURTIS LEGEYT will headline next year's Keynote Discussion at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2023). This session will be a fireside chat, with TOWNSQUARE SVP/Content and Programming, and CRB Board Pres. KURT JOHNSON leading the conversation on TUESDAY, MARCH 14th, 2023 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

In his current role for NAB, LEGEYT serves as the chief advocate for AMERICA’s free, local radio and television broadcasters. During his time at NAB, he has led several successful efforts to advocate for laws that strengthen broadcasters’ ability to innovate and serve their communities. This includes the successful passage of the MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT, permanent reauthorization of the SATELLITE TELEVISION EXTENSION AND LOCALISM ACT REAUTHORIZATION (STELAR), and the inclusion of $1 billion in RAY BAUM’s ACT to reimburse stations impacted by the spectrum auction repack.

JOHNSON said of the announcement, “CURTIS LEGEYT is a great champion for Country and all radio. At a time of so much evolution in the business, CRS gives you the opportunity to hear from radio’s most influential advocate, and to ask your questions about where things are and where we’re going. This is one session you can’t miss.”

CRS 2023 is set for MARCH 13-15 at the OMNI NASHVILLE. Early bird registration begins on AUGUST 25th with a one-day only rate of $549. The following day, the rate goes up to $649.

