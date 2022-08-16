Making Staffing Changes

On MONDAY (NET NEWS 8/16), AUDACY launched a round of layoffs nationwide as the company is facing delisting by the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE. Cost-cutting measures were imminent, and rumors of company-wide layoffs have been prevalent in the last week and became a reality.

A spokesperson for AUDACY told ALL ACCESS, "Over the past few years, AUDACY has been on a transformational journey, investing in our capabilities to serve our listeners and customers and accelerate our growth through a number of strategic acquisitions, enhancements to our platform, and the addition of hundreds of team members to our workforce. We remain committed to this exciting transformation which has made us a much stronger organization, but in light of current macroeconomic headwinds, like so many other companies, we have been proactively taking actions to mitigate against the impact of any downturn. These include evaluating budgets, reducing expenses, and also reducing our workforce."

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that those being laid off so far include:

JOE CALGARO, Ops Mgr. for AUDACY SACRAMENTO and Brand Manager for Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE) and Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK). Reach JOE at joecalgaro@gmail.com or (920) 915-1811.

CRAIG SCHROEPFER: Producer for 18 years at News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, most recently for "LATE NIGHT WITH HENRY LAKE." Reach CRAIG at cschroepfer@hotmail.com.

MIKE MAX: Evening sports talker at News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS. He continues as Sports Dir. at CBS O&O WCCO-TV/MINNEAPOLIS, where he is at mmax@wcco.com.

KENNY KUHN: News Producer/Digital Content Producer at News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS. Reach KENNY at (504) 912-3394 or greentiger538@gmail.com.

KEVIN BATTLE: Morning co-host at News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH, formerly at FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7, News WNEW (NEWSRADIO 99.1)/WASHINGTON-BALTIMORE, WRRK/PITTSBURGH. TWITTER @kevinbattle.

REESE WATERS: Midday host, Sports WTEM (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON. WATERS continues to host CBS affiliate WUSA-TV's nightly "OPEN MIC." TWITTER @reesewaters.

KRISTEN BUCCIGROSSI: Morning co-host, WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH since 2018. She can be reached at kristenmbuccigrossi@yahoo.com, or by phone at (724) 889-5498.

BART WINKLER, STEVE "SPARKY" FIFER, GARY ELLERSON, LEROY BUTLER, and TIM ALLEN: The entire local lineup at Sports WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE, replaced by CBS SPORTS RADIO programming.

DAVE O'BRIEN: Mornings at Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER since 2019. He can be reached dobrien131@msn.com or (317) 429-6171.

JERRY COLEMAN: Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE evening host. (NET NEWS 8/16)

JOHN FISHER: Mornings at AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND)/SEATTLE since 2018. He can be reached at heyjohnfisher@gmail.com or (206) 650-0167.

"JOHN Z" ZENOR: News-Talk KJCE-A/AUSTIN Producer/Public Affairs Director and On Air at Sister station AC KKMJ (MAJIC 99.5). He can be reached at johnmzenor@gmail.com or (512) 921-7899.

LANCE HILDEBRAND: morning, and afternoon traffic at Hot AC KYKY (Y98)/ST. LOUIS is reachable at (314) 220-8278 or lance.hildebrand@gmail.com. LANCE had been with the cluster since 1980.

LINDSEY BROWN: Co-Host, "THE PLAYMAKERS," Sports KXST-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 1140)/LAS VEGAS. She can be reached at 612-978-3005.

STEL PONTIKES: PD at Christian KEZK-HD3 (THE SPIRIT 102.5))/ST. LOUIS, and overnights on KEZK and KYKY and a veteran of the cluster since 1978, can be found at (314) 640-5727 or punpickle@mindspring.com.

TONY DINKEL, Engineer, AUDACY/LAS VEGAS can be found at (702) 280-6003.

