No More Local Weekday Shows

AUDACY Sports WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE has let go its entire on-air staff and is now airing CBS SPORTS RADIO in its entirety. The station's local hosts, including BART WINKLER, STEVE "SPARKY" FIFER, GARY ELLERSON, LEROY BUTLER, and TIM ALLEN, have disappeared from the station's weekday schedule. The layoffs come as part of the company-wide cuts taking place this week (NET NEWS 8/17).

The station was in competition with several other Sports stations, including GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI (ESPN MILWAUKEE) and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME) and WOKY-A (THE BIG 920). THE FAN formerly simulcast on FM translator W289CB, but the FM side was flipped to Hip Hop in a simulcast with WXSS-HD2 as HOT 105.7 in late 2020.

