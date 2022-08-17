Fred 'n Paul

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES' FRED and PAUL JACOBS will receive the National Radio Award from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS during the 2022 MARCONI RADIO AWARDS at the NAB SHOW NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19th.

“Radio broadcasters rely on FRED and PAUL JACOBS for their industry-leading research and market insights to help them innovate, better serve listeners and reach new audiences,” said NAB Pres./ CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “We are delighted to present this honor to the Jacobs brothers for their decades-long leadership and commitment to radio.”

"PAUL and I are thrilled to receive this recognition together. It marks a significant accomplishment for our company,” said FRED JACOBS. “Our entire team has been committed to helping broadcasters deal with a changing media landscape, adapt to new generations of listeners, and develop strategic digital media plans. This prestigious award is validation of that work.”

