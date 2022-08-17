Wolters (Photo: LinkedIn)

MUSICARES has named THERESA WOLTERS VP/Health & Human Services. WOLTERS will report to MUSICARES Exec. Dir. LAURA SEGURA.

Prior to coming aboard at MUSICARES, WOLTERS spent over 12 years holding various positions at the ELIZABETH GLASER PEDIATRIC AIDS FOUNDATION.

SEGURA commented, "We are thrilled to have THERESA join the MUSICARES team as her incredible career and experience will undoubtedly help the organization serve the music community in a greater capacity. We look forward to working together to harness THERESA's knowledge of both the health and philanthropic landscapes to explore new ways to support music professionals."

