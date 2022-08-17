Lawless

After 25 years with COX MEDIA GROUP, RVP/GM for TAMPA and HOUSTON, KEITH LAWLESS has resigned. His last day will be SEPTEMBER 2nd. No word on who will replace him.

LAWLESS told ALL ACCESS, “I’m not retiring, but this will let me take some time with the family before deciding on my next move. I’ve been blessed to work with this wonderful organization for the past 25 years and have nothing but gratitude for my colleagues and CMG. They’ve allowed me the opportunity to grow professionally and personally and build a culture and family and will be forever grateful.”

You can reach out to LAWLESS here.

« see more Net News