Herndon and Rimes

Country artist TY HERNDON is hosting a new podcast for PIVOTAL MOMENTS MEDIA on mental fitness, following the theme of his latest album "JACOB." The new podcast, "SOUNDBOARD," features HERNDON in conversation with celebrities in the Country realm, starting with the debut episode on which LEANN RIMES guests.

Future guests will include CMT's CODY ALAN, and artists MICHAEL RAY, CRYSTAL LEWIS and AUTI. Episodes will post on alternate WEDNESDAYS starting TODAY (8/17).

HERNDON said, "This podcast is all about using the power each of us has to turn up the positive voices in our heads and turn down those negative thoughts that creep in and sow doubt and despair. I'm looking forward to speaking with some of my amazing fellow artists in music and entertainment about how they stay mentally fit amid the chaos of all that life throws at them personally and professionally."

Listen to the first episode here.

