CP Sold

TRUTH MEDIA, INC. is selling the construction permit for WNBA/MILLEDGEVILLE, GA to COMMUNITY PUBLIC RADIO, INC. for forgiveness of money advanced to the seller to apply for and get the permit.

In other filings with the FCC, SAINT GABRIEL RADIO, LLC is selling K300BH/GREAT FALLS, MT to SAINT MICHAEL RADIO, INC. for $3,000.

ROX RADIO GROUP, LLC has closed on the sale of Sports KAKS (ESPN ARKANSAS 99.5)/GOSHEN-FAYETTEVILLE, AR and K237GR/JOHNSON, AR to PEARSON BROADCASTING OF GOSHEN. INC. for $900,000.

And FAMILIA BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KOGN-A (LA JEFA 1490)/OGDEN, UT to POSITIVIA RADIO, INC. for $231,250 less fees paid under a time brokerage agreement in effect since 2014.

The FCC also dismissed with prejudice the renewal application for MARION EDUCATION EXCHANGE low power FM WWGH-LP/MARION, OH for failure to appear at a hearing. The licensee's counsel withdrew his representation and the licensee did not obtain an attorney for the hearing as ordered by the Presiding Judge; The Commission ordered the hearing after noting that the licensee listed a different Board of Directors with the state of OHIO from that it filed with the FCC and finding the station's response raising "more questions than it answered."

