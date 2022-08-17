R. Kelly (Photo: S White / Shutterstock.com)

Jurors at R. KELLY’s federal trial will be shown three videotapes of the disgraced performer allegedly having sexual contact with his then-14-year-old goddaughter, according to the NEW YORK POST.

The singer taped himself having sex with a number of children, including footage where he referred to his goddaughter's "14-year-old" anatomy, prosecutors alleged in opening statements of his federal trial in CHICAGO yesterday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney JASON JULIEN told the court, “The defendant had sex with multiple children. He made videotapes of himself having sex with children.”

The prosecutor called the GRAMMY winner "a serial predator who had sex hundreds of times with minors and went to 'extraordinary lengths' to cover it up, according to the CHICAGO TRIBUNE.

JULIEN told jurors KELLY had “a hidden side, a dark side, that he did not allow the world to see.”

KELLY’s attorney, JENNIFER BONJEAN, told jurors not to believe prosecutors’ portrayal of her client as “a monster.”

“When the government wants to paint him as a monster … you remember we are talking about a human being,” she said. “It is true that Mr. KELLY is imperfect. On his journey from poverty to stardom, he stumbled along the way.”

During prosecutors’ opening remarks, KELLY shook his head slightly and nodded when his attorney told jurors he was not expecting special treatment.

Jurors acquitted KELLY in his 2008 child pornography trial, noting the victim did not testify.

The woman, who is now in her 30s and referred to in court papers as “Minor 1,” will now be the government’s star witness.

KELLY was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in JUNE after his conviction in BROOKLYN federal court on nine counts, including racketeering and violations of the MANN ACT.

« back to Net News