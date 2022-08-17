Barrett

Former McKENZIE RIVER BROADCASTING Country KKNU (NEW COUNTRY 93)/EUGENE, OR morning host BILL BARRETT died YESTERDAY (8/17) afternoon following a battle with cancer. BARRETT was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2018 alongside his then co-hosts, TIM FOX and TRACY BERRY, who continued the show following BARRETT's retirement early last year (NET NEWS 1/7/21).

After radio stops in LARAMIE, WY and SAN JOSE, CA, BARRETT moved to EUGENE in 1976 and began hosting a morning show there in 1981. He joined KKNU in 1997. At the time of his retirement, BARRETT said he planned to travel, and spend more time with his 11 children and a growing number of grandchildren.

In an AUGUST 15th FACEBOOK post, authored by FOX and BERRY, they shared news with listeners that BARRETT had entered hospice care. They wrote, "This beautiful thing called life comes with a catch: at some point it draws to an end. It is with an immensely heavy heart that we share the news that our dearest BILL BARRETT is nearing the end of his time. Cancer has come calling, and the battle is lost. But his overwhelming love for his dear family, and all of you who have supported him in his 45 years of morning radio in EUGENE are sustaining him in his final days."

