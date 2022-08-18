Williams

SIRIUSXM FC Senior Producer and MLS CHICAGO FIRE FC Exec. Podcast Producer ANDREW WILLIAMS has joined AUDACY as Brand Mgr. of the BETQL NETWORK. WILLIAMS, who previously worked at WTMM (104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY, NY and WIZR-A/JOHNSTOWN, NY, will be based in WASHINGTON.

“ANDREW possesses a proven track record of creatively reaching audiences through the creation and development of rich multimedia content, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to BETQL NETWORK as that is one of the core principles of the network,” said SVP/Sports MATTHEW VOLK. “We look forward to welcoming him and his leadership to our brand, which has seen rapid growth across all platforms over the last year, and watching his experience and expertise help continue to grow the network."

"I am delighted and honored to join the BETQL NETWORK and the AUDACY family,” said WILLIAMS. “The opportunity to join the leaders in Wagertainment is something that I could not pass up. My family and I are extremely excited about this next chapter.”

