The Brothers

FAMILYTALK "SEKULOW" co-hosts, AMERICAN CENTER FOR LAW AND JUSTICE attorneys, and brothers JORDAN and LOGAN SEKULOW are launching a podcast for SALEM PODCAST NETWORK. "THE SEKULOW BROTHERS PODCAST" is set for a SEPTEMBER 12th debut.

“Our family is known for our intensity,” said JORDAN SEKULOW, referring to his father, conservative attorney and talk show host JAY SEKULOW, as well as his brother. "Through the work of the ACLJ, we always showcase hard hitting analysis and legal work. But with this new podcast, you’ll see us in a casual environment three times a week. You’ll learn about our lives, our unique perspectives, where we agree and where we differ. And we will break down our views on news, politics, family, and culture.”

“We’ve never been seen this way,” added LOGAN SEKULOW. "We look forward to letting you get to know the SEKULOW brothers a little better. And we’ll have some fun along the way!"

« see more Net News