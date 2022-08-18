Charles

Veteran News-Talk programmer KEN CHARLES is joining COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA as Dir./Branding and Programming, starting SEPTEMBER 12th. CHARLES, most recently PD at AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES and AUDACY News Format VP, fills the role vacated by DREW ANDERSSEN, now at AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS; he previously oversaw several stations and markets, including HOUSTON, MIAMI, and TAMPA, for iHEARTMEDIA/CLEAR CHANNEL.

“KEN has an impressive track record for growing top talent and exceptional content,” said CMG ATLANTA VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG. “It’s exciting to add KEN’s experience and passion to the WSB legacy and top performance in ATLANTA.”

“KEN is a brilliantly strategic programmer with decades of leadership experience,” said VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN. “I’m excited to watch KEN grow and evolve this legendary brand.”

“I’m excited to join the amazingly talented team at 95.5 WSB. Thanks to JALEIGH LONG, ROB BABIN and CHRIS EAGAN for giving me the chance to be a part of one of America’s top brands,” said CHARLES. “I can’t wait to get back to ATLANTA and build on WSB’s 100-year commitment to local news and community service.”

