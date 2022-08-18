Wayne (l) and Rempel (Photo: The Design Network)

THE DESIGN NETWORK (TDN) is set to premiere a new house-flipping series, headlined by two Country music stars, in 2023. “FLIP U” (short for “Flip University”) follows JENNIFER WAYNE of former WHEELHOUSE RECORDS band RUNAWAY JUNE and BRAD REMPEL of former WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE group HIGH VALLEY as they team up to “help flipping hopefuls ace the test and turn a profit in the Country music capitol” of NASHVILLE, according to PR materials for the show.

REMPEL brings decades of construction knowledge to the show, while WAYNE demonstrates her passion for real estate. The six-part series will debut next spring on top streaming platforms including SAMSUNG TV+, THE ROKU CHANNEL, AMAZON’s FREEVEE, PLUTO, SLING and a dozen more.

“Everyone wants to know what it takes to buy a house for a certain price, spend the money and sweat equity fixing it up, and make 100 grand on selling day,” says TDN CEO JASON HARRIS. “Our team is thrilled to be bringing flipping programming to TDN in 2023, led not only by talent with great real estate experience, but deep roots in Country music. JENNIFER and BRAD bring an electricity to our network that we can’t wait for viewers to experience.”

Said WAYNE, “BRAD and I would always run into each other at shows, and we’d always end up talking backstage about real estate. We’ve given each other a few tips throughout the years, and we can’t wait to share them now with our viewers.”

Added REMPEL, “When JEN and I run into each other on the road or in the studio, we always trade house flipping stories. We are so excited to share what we’ve learned over the years and pass it on to all the students of Flip University.”

