Awards

The KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced the winners of its 2022 Station Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting.

The first-place winners in radio categories are:

Station of the Year, Large Market Radio: WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY Variety KMUW/WICHITA

Station of the Year, Medium Market Radio: UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS News-Talk-Classical-Jazz KANU/LAWRENCE, KS

Station of the Year, Small Market Radio: TAYLOR COMMUNICATIONS Full Service KCLY-F/CLAY CENTER, KS

Large Market Radio:

Complete Newscast by local station: SUMMITMEDIA Country KFDI/WICHITA, OCTOBER 8th Newscast, GEORGE LAWSON

Hard News Feature/Enterprise Story: KMUW, 3,000 KANSAS Kindergartners And Untold Preschoolers Skipped Last Year. Now They’re Behind, SUZANNE PEREZ

News Feature: KMUW, For Nearly 130 Years, This NEWTON Store Has Offered Old-Fashioned Customer Service, SUZANNE PEREZ

Spot News: KMUW, Thousands gather to remember Father EMIL KAPAUN as he is laid to rest in his native KANSAS, SUZANNE PEREZ

Complete Sportscast: AUDACY News-Talk KNSS-A-F/WICHITA, KNSS Sportscast APRIL 05 2022, TED WOODWARD

Sports Play-by-Play: STECKLINE News-Talk KQAM-A/WICHITA, High School Football -- MAIZE vs. HAYS, DOUG DOWNS, RUSS KESSLER

Sports Feature: KMUW, WICHITA THUNDER equipment manager keeps hockey uniforms and skates looking sharp, TOM SHINE

Complete Severe Weather Coverage: KFDI, The APRIL 29th ANDOVER Tornado, GEORGE LAWSON, PEYTON SANDERS, ROSS JANSSEN, JUSTIN CASE

Commercial :60 Seconds or less: ALPHA MEDIA Adult Hits KSAJ (98.5 JACK FM)/TOPEKA, HIGH TORQUE RACING -- Malevolent Squirrels, TIM KOLLING, STEVE CASTELLO

Public Service Announcement: CUMULUS AC KMAJ-F (MAJIC 107.7)/TOPEKA, HELPING HANDS HUMANE SOCIETY PSA, ROBERT ELFMAN, REVONDA HURT

Station Promotion Announcement: KNSS, Operation Stormwatch Promo, TONY DUESING

Public Affairs Program: KQAM, MID AMERICA AG NETWORK -- Ag Outlook 2022, ANDY HOOSER

Special Program: KMUW, BOOKS & WHATNOT: Summertime reading has arrived, SUZANNE PEREZ, BETH GOLAY, HALEY CROWSON, KARLEE COOPER, JONATHAN HUBER

DJ Personality Aircheck: CUMULUS Rock KDVV (V100)/TOPEKA, ROBERT ELFMAN

Editorial/Commentary: KQAM, The Voice of Reason, ANDY HOOSER

Station Website: KMUW, HUGO PHAN, BETH GOLAY, JORDAN KIRTLEY, KARLEE COOPER

Excellence In Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News: KMUW, DAVID PARKS looks back on the legacy of "SHAFT," CARLA ECKLES

Excellence In Multimedia/Digital Storytelling: KMUW, Overworked former KANSAS teacher has ‘nothing left to give’ public schools and she’s not alone SUZANNE PEREZ

Excellence In Multimedia/Digital Promotional or Commercial Announcements: KSAJ, ENVISTA HOME EQUITY, TIM KOLLING, STEVE CASTELLO, DAN LINDQUIST, ASHLEY SCHMIDT

Morning Show: KMAJ, MAJIC MORNING SHOW WITH KNIGHT & NORWOOD, SHAWN KNIGHT, DANIELLE NORWOOD

Commercial Campaign – Series: KSAJ, HIGH TORQUE RACING SERIES, TIM KOLLING, STEVE CASTELLO

Station Excellence: KMUW, DEBRA FRASER

Medium Market Radio:

Complete Newscast by local station: KANU, ALL THINGS CONSIDERED News with LAURA LORSON

Hard News Feature/Enterprise Story: KANZA SOCIETY Variety KANZ (HIGH PLAINS PUBLIC RADIO)/GARDEN CITY, KS, How a meatpacking plant changed one KANSAS town 40 years ago and left a COLORADO community behind, DAVID CONDOS

News Feature: KANZ, Even competitive hunting can’t stop coyotes from thriving in KANSAS, DAVID CONDOS

Spot News: KANU, Right-Wing Extremism Has Been Taking Root in Rural KANSAS for Decades, JIM MCLEAN

Complete Sportscast by local station: MANHATTAN BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk KMAN-A-K227CX-K229CW/MANHATTAN, KS, KMAN'S MORNING SPORTS, TROY COVERDALE

Sports Play-by-Play: EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS INC. Hot AC KJLS (MIX 103.3)/HAYS, KS, FORT HAYS STATE Basketball, GERARD WELLBROCK

Sports Feature: KANU, It’s Rodeo Season in KANSAS and a Rodeo Museum May Be in the Works, GREG ECHLIN, J. SCHAFER

Complete Severe Weather Coverage: KMAN, RILEY COUNTY Tornado, STEVEN SHAFFUR, TROY COVERDALE, BRANDON PEOPLES

Commercial :60 Seconds or less: EMPORIA'S RADIO STATIONS AC KVOE-A-K245BQ/EMPORIA, KS, BLUESTEM FARM AND RANCH SUPPLY – Grills, Grills, Grills, SEAN THORNTON, SCOTT HAYES, MICHELLE BOYCE

Public Service Announcement: KMAN, Prevent Scams, STEVEN SHAFFUR, MITCH FORTNER

Station Promotion Announcement: EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KKJO (K-JO 105.5)-Classic Hits KESJ (JOE TOWN 107.5)/ST. JOSEPH, MO, APRIL Fuels, GREGG LYNN, DAVE LEE

Public Affairs Program: KANU, KPR Presents: A Remembrance of BOB DOLE, KAYE MCINTYRE

Special Program: KANU, CONVERSATIONS: “The Sleep Deprived Teen,” DAN SKINNER

DJ Personality Aircheck: GREAT PLAINS MEDIA Top 40 KKSW (105.9 KISS FM)/LAWRENCE, CRUISE CONTROL, BETH CRUISE, SARA THE INTERN

Editorial/Commentary: KANZ, The Question Is–HPPR Radio Readers Book Byte, KATHLEEN HOLT, MIRIAM SCOTT, BEATA MCCALL

Station Website: ZIMMER RADIO GROUP News-Talk KZRG-A-K275BD-K290CO/JOPLIN, MO, JASON DITTMER

Excellence In Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News: KANU, CONVERSATIONS: “What’s Up with White Women? -- Unpacking Sexism and White Privilege in Pursuit of Racial Justice,” DAN SKINNER

Excellence In Multimedia/Digital Storytelling: KANU, THE KPR PRESENTS BOOK CLUB: THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT, KAYE MCINTYRE

Excellence In Multimedia/Digital Promotional or Commercial Announcements: KZRG, BUG-A-WAY PEST CONTROL, BOBBY WILKERSON, JASON DITTMER

Commercial Campaign – Series : ZIMMER RADIO GROUP Rock KZDG (BIG DOG 97.9)/JOPLIN, MO, ANDERSON CAR AND TRACTOR -- KUBOTA Envy, MICHAEL JOHNSON, THOM WATTS

Morning Show: EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KHMY (MY 93.1)/PRATT, KS, DAREN DUNN

Station Excellence: KANU

Small Market Radio:

Complete Newscast by local station: KCLY, KANSAS STATE NEWS, JANET SCHNELL

Hard News Feature/Enterprise Story: KCLY, Radio Weather Alerts, JANET SCHNELL

News Feature: GREAT PLAINS CHRISTIAN RADIO Contemporary Christian KJIL/MEADE-DODGE CITY, KS, Blood Emergency, DELVIN KINSER

Spot News: WHITE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC Adult Hits KRSL-F/RUSSELL, KS, 2021 General Election Report, DAVID ELLIOTT

Complete Sportscast by local station: DIERKING COMMUNICATIONS Country KDNS (KD COUNTRY 94)/GLEN ELDER-DOWNS, KS, KD COUNTRY 94 SPORTS, DUSTY DEINES

Sports Play-by-Play: MELIA COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC KRDQ (100.3 THE RIDE)/COLBY, KS, GOLDEN PLAINS vs WHEATLAND-GRINNELL Sub-State Championship, DAN LUCERO

Sports Feature: KJIL, SUPER BOWL Gospel, DELVIN KINSER

Complete Severe Weather Coverage: KJIL, APRIL 29th Tornado Coverage, CRAIG MCDONALD

Commercial :60 Seconds or less: BRANDY COMMUNICATIONS Country KOFO-A/OTTAWA, KS, Eastern KANSAS Auction Barn, AUDREY LINTNER, DON CARPENTER, TOMMY LINTNER

Public Service Announcement: GREAT PLAINS CHRISTIAN RADIO Contemporary Christian KJRL/ABILENE, KS, EMMANUEL CHURCH Escape Room, LINDA EMIG

Station Promotion Announcement: KJIL, KJIL Team 360, PATRICK GREEN

Public Affairs Program: KCLY, ON THE FRONT PORCH WITH REUBEN LANGAT. PHIL KASPER

Special Program: KJIL, KJIL LISTENER CHOICE AWARDS, CRAIG MCDONALD

DJ Personality Aircheck: KJIL, DRIVE AT 5 WITH CRAIG, CRAIG MCDONALD

Editorial/Commentary: KCLY, THE DOWNING REPORT: FLINTSTONES, ROCKY DOWNING

Station Website: KDNS, DEREK NESTER, DUSTY DEINES

Excellence In Multimedia/Digital Storytelling: KCLY, Storm Trooper Spotted in CLAY CENTER, JANET SCHNELL, BETHANEY PHILLIPS

Excellence In Multimedia/Digital Promotional or Commercial Announcements: KJIL, KJIL VALENTINE’S Photo Contest, CRAIG MCDONALD, BLAKE CARTER, PATRICK GREEN

Morning Show: KCLY, MORNINGS WITH ROCKY AND JAMES, ROCKY DOWNING, JAMIE BLOOM

Station Excellence: KRSL, MIKE MCKENNA

DJ Personality Aircheck – Spanish: SOUTHWIND BROADCASTING LLC Regional Mexican KSSA (LA KE BUENA 105.9)/GARDEN CITY, KS, EL SHOW DEL JAGUAR, JULIO MARTINEZ

