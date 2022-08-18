Survey

MEDIA MONITORS' rankings of top podcasts and podcast publishers for second quarter 2022 finds the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK leading the list of publishers based on number of podcasts in the top 200, and "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" topping the podcast chart. Shows making debuts on the top podcast chart include several hosted by social media influencers, joining LOGAN PAUL, EMMA CHAMBERLAIN, and other social media celebrities already on the list.

The charts are compiled from online surveys of U.S. respondents asked whether they had listened to a podcast in the previous seven days and then asked to name the shows, and can vary widely -- NPR failed to show up in the previous quarter's rankings yet is sixth this time around.

The top publishers:

1. iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK (17 shows in the top 200)

2. SPOTIFY ORIGINAL/EXCLUSIVE (11 shows)

3 (tie). AUDACY/CADENCE13 and SIRIUSXM/STITCHER/EARWOLF (10 shows each)

5. AUDIOBOOM STUDIOS AND CREATOR NETWORK (8 shows)

6. NPR (7 shows)

7 (tie). AMAZON MUSIC/WONDERY, AUDIOCHUCK, BARSTOOL SPORTS, KAST MEDIA (4 shows each)

The top podcasts:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

2. CRIME JUNKIE

3. THE DAILY

4. CALL HER DADDY

5. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

6. IMPAULSIVE WITH LOGAN PAUL

7. THE BREAKFAST CLUB

8. DISRACTIBLE

9. MY FAVORITE MURDER

10. ANYTHING GOES WITH EMMA CHAMBERLAIN

11. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

12. OFFICE LADIES

13. MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME

14. MRBALLEN PODCAST

15. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW

16. DATELINE NBC

17. H3 PODCAST

18. CRIMINAL

19. THE RAMSEY SHOW

20. DRINK CHAMPS

21. HOTBOXIN WITH MIKE TYSON

22. PLANET MONEY

23. DARK HISTORY

24. MURDER, MYSTERY & MAKEUP

25. ROTTEN MANGO

The top 10 categories among the top 200 podcasts:

1. Comedy (55 shows)

2. True Crime (35 shows)

3. News (28 shows)

4. Society & Culture (25 shows)

5. Sports (12 shows)

6. TV & Film (8 shows)

7. History (7 shows)

8 (tie). Arts and Music (5 shows each)

10. Business (4 shows)

« back to Net News