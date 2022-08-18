-
Media Monitors Q2 Podcast And Publisher Charts Led By Joe Rogan And iHeart, With Influencers On The Rise
August 24, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MEDIA MONITORS' rankings of top podcasts and podcast publishers for second quarter 2022 finds the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK leading the list of publishers based on number of podcasts in the top 200, and "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" topping the podcast chart. Shows making debuts on the top podcast chart include several hosted by social media influencers, joining LOGAN PAUL, EMMA CHAMBERLAIN, and other social media celebrities already on the list.
The charts are compiled from online surveys of U.S. respondents asked whether they had listened to a podcast in the previous seven days and then asked to name the shows, and can vary widely -- NPR failed to show up in the previous quarter's rankings yet is sixth this time around.
The top publishers:
1. iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK (17 shows in the top 200)
2. SPOTIFY ORIGINAL/EXCLUSIVE (11 shows)
3 (tie). AUDACY/CADENCE13 and SIRIUSXM/STITCHER/EARWOLF (10 shows each)
5. AUDIOBOOM STUDIOS AND CREATOR NETWORK (8 shows)
6. NPR (7 shows)
7 (tie). AMAZON MUSIC/WONDERY, AUDIOCHUCK, BARSTOOL SPORTS, KAST MEDIA (4 shows each)
The top podcasts:
1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
2. CRIME JUNKIE
3. THE DAILY
4. CALL HER DADDY
5. THIS AMERICAN LIFE
6. IMPAULSIVE WITH LOGAN PAUL
7. THE BREAKFAST CLUB
8. DISRACTIBLE
9. MY FAVORITE MURDER
10. ANYTHING GOES WITH EMMA CHAMBERLAIN
11. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW
12. OFFICE LADIES
13. MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME
14. MRBALLEN PODCAST
15. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW
16. DATELINE NBC
17. H3 PODCAST
18. CRIMINAL
19. THE RAMSEY SHOW
20. DRINK CHAMPS
21. HOTBOXIN WITH MIKE TYSON
22. PLANET MONEY
23. DARK HISTORY
24. MURDER, MYSTERY & MAKEUP
25. ROTTEN MANGO
The top 10 categories among the top 200 podcasts:
1. Comedy (55 shows)
2. True Crime (35 shows)
3. News (28 shows)
4. Society & Culture (25 shows)
5. Sports (12 shows)
6. TV & Film (8 shows)
7. History (7 shows)
8 (tie). Arts and Music (5 shows each)
10. Business (4 shows)