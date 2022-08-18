Kert Radel (Photo: LinkedIn); From Chamber To Studio

Longtime FAIRFIELD, OH, Chamber Of Commerce President/CEO KERT RADEL is returning to his roots as a radio broadcaster, his job for 34 years before his current post, according to a report in CINCINNATI.COM.

RADEL did play-by-play for local sporting events, sold ads, was a DJ, an OM and PD.

Next month, RADEL leaves the Chamber after 14 years to return to broadcasting, having been named VP/Broadcast Operations for JEFF ZIESMANN's GRANT CITY BROADCASTERS Oldies/Adult Hits WNKN (105.9 THE OASIS) and Country WNKR *(106.7 CLASSIC COUNTRY)/CINCINNATI-DAYTON.

Commented RADEL, “It was tough to leave. It was a very difficult decision for me. I planned to be here for a number of years. I have good people and a supportive board. I really enjoyed my time at the chamber.’

"This gives me a chance to get back to a radio format I really like – soft rock from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s – that was the pull."

RADEL will be doing programming, marketing events, and sales for both stations, along with management duties as well as the new midday host.

For the last several months, he’s been doing that on the weekends.

RADEL said although he will be leaving chamber employment, he will still be involved. Both radio stations are members and he plans to stay active, this time as a volunteer and member.

During his tenure, RADEL established the CAREER FEST, CORPORATE CHALLENGE, SPRING FEST, BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE SERIES and the FAIRFIELD CHAMBER LEADERSHIP programs.

« see more Net News