Barker (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BLINK-182 drummer TRAVIS BARKER has been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. BARKER had been appearing with MACHINE GUN KELLY on the closing dates of the latter's NORTH AMERICAN tour.

This is the latest health setback for BARKER. In JUNE, he was hospitalized in LOS ANGELES with pancreatitis.

BARKER is married to reality TV personality and entrepreneur KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN.

USMAGAZINE.COM has more.

« see more Net News