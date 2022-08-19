-
Z Radio Live Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Green Mic
August 19, 2022 at 7:38 AM (PT)
Streaming Top 40 station Z RADIO LIVE is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special piece of equipment. The station worked with RON HUMMEL's VINTAGE MICROPHONES to produce a unique green version of the ELECTRO-VOICE RE-320 microphone, adapting the standard black-and-silver version by disassembling and coating the device.
“Thank you to RON and his entire team at VINTAGE MICROPHONES for all their help on making this dream come true,” said Z RADIO LIVE owner ZACH FELDMAN. “Thank you also to everyone who has kept us on the air for 15+ years! Your support means the world to me and everyone who is apart of this fantastic radio station.”