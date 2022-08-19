Wilson and Dunn at the recording

Country star RONNIE DUNN is the latest artist to record an exclusive, spatial audio EP as part of the APPLE MUSIC SESSIONS series. For his session, which was also filmed, DUNN recorded three songs, including a duet with rising Country star LAINEY WILSON on “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” and a cover of JON PARDI’s “She Ain’t In It.”

Said DUNN of the experience, “APPLE has come to town swinging a big stick. The way for artists to get our music to you -- the listener/fan -- has evolved at light speed. There is no longer one single, [dominant] force to dictate how we gain access to our music. APPLE has broken the barrier. With a brand new futuristic facility in NASHVILLE… the future looks bright indeed.”

DUNN joins CARRIE UNDERWOOD and TENILLE TOWNES, who kicked off “APPLE MUSIC SESSIONS” last month (NET NEWS 7/18), as among the first Country artists to participate. APPLE plans to expand the series into other genres of music in the future.

Watch and listen to DUNN’s session here.

