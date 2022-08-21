Zellner, Kaye, Eagan, Cohen, & Clarke

The 34th Annual TALENT MASTERS MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP wrapped up on FRIDAY (8/19) at the SWISSOTEL in CHICAGO with several heavy hitter panels that have organizer DON ANTHONY happy with this year's event (NET NEWS 8/19). It's always a risk with COVID and inflation to host an in-person event, but the turnout was at full capacity.

The annual "Radio Roundtable" featured some fresh faces this year, including AUDACY's TIM CLARKE, COX MEDIA GROUP's CHRIS EAGAN, THE WEISS AGENCY's HEATHER COHEN, iHEARTMEDIA's JON ZELLNER and VP, Music Brands & In House TV Productions, PAUL KAYE. The panel, hosted by MIKE McVAY featured funny banter between CLARK and EAGAN who have known each other for years, CLARKE picking up a chair and pretending to throw it after ZELLNER said the panel was becoming a JERRY SPRINGER episode and ZELLNER making a comment that will live in the MSBC history books for years, "Everything that TIM (CLARKE) said is absolutely true." Needless to say it was an informative and refreshing panel featuring industry leaders at a time when it is badly needed. It's worth noting that CLARKE was unapologetically honest about the challenges AUDACY is going through as a company right now, and the eloquence with which he handled the topic kicked the big pink elephant out of the room right away.

The big takeaway from "The Innovation Panel: The Mother Of All Opportunity" became a tense reality when BERT WEISS took a stand on behalf of all talent and content providers by saying they should own their own content and get paid for it as well. While most company contracts stipulate they own everything talent does, including digital content, BERT's plea was for all talent to know their ROI, understand how much money they make for the company, and insure they are being fairly compensated for it. It became clear this was a topic for an entire panel on its own when AUDACY's SUSAN LARKIN chimed in with her thoughts on the topic and how she'd be happy to pay someone a "sh*t ton of money" if they helped generate revenue for the company. A fair statement for sure, but lots of gray areas. Maybe next year?

And this year's annual convention wrapped up with "Talent To Watch," moderated by ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE', a panel of up and comers whose careers have recently taken off and who appear to be the future of radio. The takeaway from it was quite an eye opener for seasoned talent and programmers. MADDIE WEIS, Producer of the CHET BUCHANAN SHOW on AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS stepped onto the panel at the last minute and made a statement on behalf of GEN Z, which surprised even the most progressive talent and programmers. She emphasized that "'Cancel Culture' is real! If it is offensive, inappropriate, or insulting, GEN Z will simply cancel you. It only takes one touch of a button to unfollow you." Quite a lesson to learn at a time when the future of our industry depends on the growth among younger audiences. The industry will have to find a balance between the older and younger generations to stay relevant.

Videos of this year's sessions are available. Contact Art Vuolo @artvuolo@aol.com

