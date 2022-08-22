Christian

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Founder, Chairman, and Pres./CEO ED CHRISTIAN died FRIDAY (8/19) after a short illness, the company has announced. He was 75.

CHRISTIAN founded SAGA in 1986 and grew the company to 79 FM and 35 AM stations plus 80 translators in 27 markets.

The company issued a statement saying, "The broadcast industry has lost a pioneer and giant. SAGA expresses its heartfelt condolences to the CHRISTIAN family and ED’s friends and colleagues. ED will be missed but not forgotten. He is and was a true radio broadcaster that never lost sight of his 'true north' in an industry he loved."

Former COO WARREN LADA will serve as Interim CEO of the company.

