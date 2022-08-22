Bowles (Photo: Republic Records)

REPUBLIC RECORDS has added a new "kids and family" division, REPUBLIC RECORDS: KIDS & FAMILY, and has appointed VP/Marketing and Strategy BREE BOWLES to head the division.

REPUBLIC Co-President JIM ROPPO said, "We’ve always wanted to do a children’s label. Family is everything to us. I am a dad before anything else. We finally found the perfect partner and an incredible executive, BREE, to bring this venture to life with quality, family-friendly, and fun music."

BOWLES added, "Our mission is simple: produce world-class music that can be enjoyed by both kids and their parents, creating invaluable moments to connect in what is a distracted world. We are first and foremost building a label that is trusted by parents, but we are focused on developing new IP, driving innovation, and exploring what is possible. Our team is excited, our artists are excited, and we hope the little fans will love the new music as much as we do. Kids are the future, which means kids are also the future of music."

