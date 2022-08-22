Driscoll

MARK DRISCOLL, the longtime Top 40 programmer, host, and voice talent, died this morning (8/22) in WEST PALM BEACH, FL at 72, according to an obituary obtained by ALL ACCESS from radio videographer ART VUOLO. DRISCOLL, who recently relocated to POMPANO BEACH, FL from CALIFORNIA, had been battling health issues after a fall last month.

DRISCOLL's storied career took him from on-air work at stations like WWDJ and WNBC-A/NEW YORK, WIBG-A/PHILADELPHIA, and others to serving as PD, OM, and Prod. Dir. at KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES, WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS, WAPE-A and WJAX/JACKSONVILLE, KITE/CORPUS CHRISTI, WLUM/MILWAUKEE, KSTP-A/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS, WMJX/MIAMI, WDRQ/DETROIT, WBBF-A/ROCHESTER, KLTY/DALLAS, WIOQ/PHILADELPHIA, and KSLQ/ST. LOUIS, among many more. On the way, he became one of the most successful and widely-heard voiceover artists.

DRISCOLL's voiceover demo offers examples of DRISCOLL's inimitable voice talents:

