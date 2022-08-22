New Show

SIRIUSXM has released a scripted comedy series as an eight-episode podcast through the SXM app and STITCHER PREMIUM and as an eight-week series on SIRIUSXM RAW DOG COMEDY. "THE RUBBER ROOM," about a NEW YORK teacher framed for drug possession and locked away in a "rubber room" for bad teachers, stars ALISON PILL, PATTON OSWALT, DAVID CROSS, ANDY DALY, TONY HALE, BOBBY LEE, NATASHA LEGGERO, AL MADRIGAL, and others. The series, which is airing MONDAY mornings at 10a, 2p, and 10p (ET) on RAW DOG COMEDY, is produced by ALL THINGS COMEDY, CIVILIAN 7 ENTERTAINMENT, and EVAN SHAPIRO and was created, written, and directed by JON KATZ and STEPHEN RUDDY.

“THE RUBBER ROOM is a wild, wholly original experience,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Comedy Programming JACK VAUGHN. “ALL THINGS COMEDY did an amazing job producing the series, which gives listeners a ‘captivating’ sense of what it’s like to be locked in a room with such an absurd group of characters, played by some of the most talented and hilarious stars in the industry.”

PILL said, "If you like con artists, bird nuggets, and asbestos, you will love this show.”

