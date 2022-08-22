Bartlett (Photo: Facebook)

Former morning host RICKY BARTLETT will return to ECKER BROADCASTING's Successi Classici KMRY A-F/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA TUESDAY 8/23 after the amputation of his right leg, due to bone-disease. BARTLETT is now a bilateral (double-leg) below-the-knee amputee. He will be on air from 6-11a MONDAY-FRIDAY.

BARTLETT was previously with KMRY from JUNE 2, 2015, under former owner RICK SELLERS, until leaving on hiatus earlier in 2022 (ECKER BROADCASTING).

