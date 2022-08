Dave Chappelle Is 49 (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (8/24) to SKAM ARTIST CEO SUJIT KUNDU, consultant JACK PARNELL, PROMO ONLY’s CARY VANCE, KSTP/MINNEAPOLIS Brand & Content Dir. MAT MITCHELL, KBZN/SALT LAKE CITY's LYLE MORRIS, TEXAS ASSOC. of BROADCASTERS Marketing Dir. BETH BOBBITT, BONNEVILLE National PD/News Talk JIM FARLEY, JENNINGS COMMUNICATIONS Pres./GM BILL JENNINGS, ATLANTIC’s ALISON O’CONNELL, AL MOSS PROMOTION’s AL MOSS, X1FMRADIO.COM's ANNRAE FITZGERALD, SIRIUSXM's JAKE REDMAN, RADIO ONE Regional Dir./National and Corporate Sales JENNIFER TUREC LAMONTAGNE, KGB/SAN DIEGO’s TOMMY SABLAN, WBHT/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON PD CHAD VALENTINE, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP’s MOLLY FISHER, KCMO/KANSAS CITY PD PETE MUNDO, and to former JVC/ORLANDO Dir./Programming LEN SHACKELFORD.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (8/25), iHEARTMEDIA/HOUSTON SVPP MARC SHERMAN, WRVW-WNRQ/NASHVILLE PD JONATHAN SHUFORD, WNVZ/NORFOLK's NICK TAYLOR, WLIF-WWMX/BALTIMORE Dir./Music Programming TOM COOK, MPACKER MEDIA Pres. MICHAEL PACKER, WBBN/LAUREL, MS APD/MD ALLYSON SCOTT, KDAR/OXNARD-VENTURA PD JEFF HUNTER, and former KYGO/DENVER’s PAUL DONOVAN.

