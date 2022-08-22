Diab

NVAK COLLECTIVE has hired TAMIR DIAB as the new Chief Computer Graphics Officer for the label. In his new position, DIAB will oversee the creation of virtual experiences for the company’s roster, which includes upcoming projects from ANNIKA ROSE, TALIA LAHOUD, and ROSA LINN.

DIAB is best known for his creations of HOLLYWOOD hits like AVATAR, THE PLANET OF THE APES trilogy, THE JUNGLE BOOK, IRON MAN 3, and more. Building Computer Graphics teams through poised and respectful leadership, he works closely with artists and leads all departments through asset builds, surfacing, layout, animation, FX, lighting, and compositing in order to bring things to life.

NVAK COLLECTIVE Co-Founder ALEX SALIBIAN said, "We believe a Computer Graphics vertical is an integral, even necessary, part of a modern record label’s infrastructure. We look forward to the new worlds TAMIR will be building for our artists.”





