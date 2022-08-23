Jacobs

PODCAST MOVEMENT starts today in DALLAS with ALL ACCESS' PERRY SIMON on hand moderating a panel and reporting on the event.

FRED JACOBS of JACOBS MEDIA marks today's start of PODCAST MOVEMENT with a look at the event and podcasting from the outside with his latest blog, "Podcast Movement In 2022-Reckonings."

In his blog, JACOBS takes an, "outside view of the medium with an emphasis on the changing perceptions of podcasting from the POV of the audience." He addresses the sheer numbers of podcasts, public radio's opportunities and challenge with podcasts, the value of podcasting ads, commercial radio talent's struggle with podcasting, and public radio's opportunity for going local with a podcast concept.

