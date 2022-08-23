Hampton, Brown (Photo: LinkedIn), Hamilton

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO has announced that KEKE HAMPTON and JASON BROWN will be new morning show contributors for “The Fred Show” on Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO beginning SEPTEMBER 1st. And, effective immediately, JOSH MARTINEZ takes over the night show from 7p to 12mid.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO President MATT SCARANO noted, “KEKE and JASON have been amazing co-workers for years. It is such a pleasure to promote both of these dedicated and talented cast members. I am so happy for them and for the newly enhanced ‘FRED SHOW’ experience. In addition, JOSH brings a unique skill set and tremendous energy to the CHICAGO airwaves. You can hear and experience his passion and enthusiasm in every single air shift.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Regional SVPP JAMES HOWARD, who also programs WKSC and Rocker WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE) added, “Thrilled to offer CHICAGO these incredibly talented companions on 103.5 KISS FM. They truly reflect our audience and our brand mission.”

HAMPTON, a CHICAGO native who most recently served as Digital Content Manager of iHEARTMEDIA’s CHICAGO Region, adds expertise in creating viral content, compelling celebrity interviews, and reporting from the hottest events to the “THE FRED SHOW.”

BROWN, also from CHICAGO, joins with a loyal social media following across multiple platforms as he connects with listeners on the latest trending stories, entertainment news, celebrity news and sports following a long run as 103.5 KISS FM’s Promotion Dir.

MARTINEZ, originally from BROOKLYN, was most recently PD/nights at sister Top 40 WKFS (KISS 107.1)/CINCINNATTI.

« see more Net News