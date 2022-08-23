-
Taylor Davis Signs With Porchlight Music And Doosey Co.
by Phyllis Stark
August 23, 2022 at 9:14 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NASHVILLE-based independent publishing and artist development company PORCHLIGHT MUSIC and PAUL BROWN’s DOOSEY CO. have jointly signed songwriter TAYLOR DAVIS.
DAVIS, a WISCONSIN native, previously was signed to MAGIC MUSTANG MUSIC and BMG, and has had cuts by BIG & RICH, KRISTIAN BUSH, NATE BARNES and more.
PORCHLIGHT’s artist roster also includes CLINT DANIELS, ANTHONY L. SMITH, TIM JAMES, WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN and others.