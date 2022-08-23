Davis (Photo: Grayson Green)

NASHVILLE-based independent publishing and artist development company PORCHLIGHT MUSIC and PAUL BROWN’s DOOSEY CO. have jointly signed songwriter TAYLOR DAVIS.

DAVIS, a WISCONSIN native, previously was signed to MAGIC MUSTANG MUSIC and BMG, and has had cuts by BIG & RICH, KRISTIAN BUSH, NATE BARNES and more.

PORCHLIGHT’s artist roster also includes CLINT DANIELS, ANTHONY L. SMITH, TIM JAMES, WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN and others.

« see more Net News