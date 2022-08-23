Tony V

DENVER market veteran TONY V joins MAX MEDIA Classic Hip Hop KFCO (FLO 107.1) for afternoons. Most recently he did mornings at AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER, where he worked for over 25 years. TONY V exited KQKS at the end of MAY 2022.

MAX MEDIA/DENVER Operations Dir. ADRIAN "A.D." SCOTT commented, "This is a NO-BRAINER. The opportunity to add TONY’s experience to a station that is growing month over month. I couldn’t be happier and more excited to see what TONY and FLO do together."

MAX MEDIA/DENVER Pres. SEAN RHOADS added, "TONY is an incredible talent with an amazing history of contribution to our community. He's a perfect fit for our listeners, our advertisers, and our team."

TONY V debuts on FLO 107.1 on THURSDAY (8/25) with a live remote broadcast where he'll be giving away $100 every 15 minutes and a grand prize winner will bag $500.

