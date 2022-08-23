Michael Bourne (photo: Jonathan Chimene)

Longtime host on non-commercial Newark Public Radio/WBGO (88.3) MICHAEL BOURNE has passed away. He was 75.

BOURNE spent 37 years with WBGO, beginning in 1984 through the start of this year when he retired from full-time hosting duties, and hosted the Singers Unlimited show from 1985-2022, and was a frequent contributor to the WBGO Journal. BOURNE also hosted the syndicated show, “The American Jazz Radio Festival,” for five years, and he hosted or anchored 22 of WBGO's New Year's Eve broadcasts.

In a piece BOURNE posted on the station website about getting his start in the NEW YORK CITY area with WBGO, saying, “I came to NEW YORK every summer for theatre and jazz, especially for the GEORGE WEIN festival. I often stayed with my Indiana school friend KEVIN KLINE. When I first stayed with him, he was still beginning as an actor. When I came in 1984, he was a bona fide movie star. I also left a tape of my WFIU show with WYLIE ROLLINS, then the program director of WBGO. I'd been thinking about venturing to NEW YORK for years, but I didn't know when or how. And on one fateful day in SEPTEMBER 1984, KEVIN called and said he'd be on location for a while and I could have his apartment for several months if I wanted to come to New York. That very afternoon, WYLIE called and offered me work at WBGO. I couldn't resist what seemed a sign that NEW YORK was meant to be. My first shift was filling in for RHONDA HAMILTON on the afternoon of New Year's Eve, 1984."

BOURNE’s career also included hosting on the BROADWAY’s BEST channel on SIRIUS XM, and writing and editing for publications including DOWNBEAT.

More details about BOURNE’s life and career at WBGO can be found here.

