“Being social and doing social are two very different things. ‘Doing social’ requires no thought. ‘Being social’ requires the mentality to serve, entertain, and to be so relatable we give others permission to be themselves,” observed LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“But all too often, the social space is made up of superficial behavior, pretty forgettable stuff.

“So, I’d like to give a tip of the hat to the late Stephen Covey who wrote “The Seven Habits Of Highly Effective People” and offer up: “The Seven Habits of Highly Ineffective People on Social Media.”

How effective (or ineffective) is your brand as a "social brand?" Here are the first three:

Being so enamored with yourself that you are devoid of acknowledging the audience Lack of measurement, not studying content performance to understand what meets audience expectations. Posting random memes that have nothing to do with the essence of the brand, all in the hope of amassing lots of "likes."

