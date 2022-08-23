Kansas HOF Inductees

The 2022 inductees to the KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (KAB) Hall of Fame are DON FREE, JACK OLIVER, and WYATT THOMPSON.

TOPEKA resident FREE spent more than 50 years in broadcasting, including 32 years as the engineer for the KANSAS CITY ROYALS RADIO NETWORK, including in 1985, the year they won the WORLD SERIES.

OLIVER got into radio straight out of high school, working a few overnights on KLEO/WICHITA. Since 2004, OLIVER has been the PD and currently the morning host of AUDACY Classic Hits KEYN (103.7)/WICHITA.

THOMPSON has spent over 40 years in broadcasting, including as the play-by-play voice for KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY sports for football, basketball, and select baseball games, where he begins his 21st year. THOMPSON has also won numerous awards, including KAB’s best play-by-play in 1982.

You can read more about the careers of FREE, OLIVER and THOMPSON here.

« see more Net News