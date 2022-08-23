Combs (Photo: Courtesy of Apple Music)

RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS’ hometown performance in CHARLOTTE, NC will be available to stream TONIGHT (8/24) beginning at 10p (ET) on APPLE MUSIC as part of its APPLE MUSIC LIVE performance series.

The Country star will perform new music, as well as hits including “Beautiful Crazy,” “Hurricane” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Watch a trailer for the show here, the full performance TONIGHT here, and catch COMBS’ recent interview with APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY’s KELLEIGH BANNEN here.

« see more Net News