Anthony

COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS’ ORANGEBURG, SC cluster OM DAVE ANTHONY has joined SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WSIG/HARRISONBURG, VA as PD. That job has been vacant since OM/PD PAUL "UNCLE PAULY" McDANIEL moved to SAGA’s CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA cluster in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/11).

ANTHONY joined the ORANGEBURG cluster - which includes Country WGFG (CAT COUNTRY 105.3), Classic R&B WQKI (OLD SCHOOL 102.9), Gospel WSPX (ALMIGHTY 94.5) and News-Talk WTQS — in JULY of 2021 following a longtime stint as Network PD for FOREVER MEDIA (NET NEWS 6/16/21). In his role with COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS, ANTHONY also assisted in programming its other music stations in FLORENCE and SUMPTER, SC.

At FOREVER, ANTHONY oversaw a group of stations in PITTSBURGH and WHEELING, WV that included Country WOGI (FROGY 104.3)/PITTSBURGH (where he also did middays as “DAVID HOPPERFIELD”). He joined WOGI in 2007 after stints at KILT/HOUSTON, WCXI/DETROIT, WGRX/BALTIMORE and WARM and WSOX/YORK-LANCASTER, PA.

« back to Net News