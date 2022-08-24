FN Meka (Photo: Twitter)

CAPITOL RECORDS has dropped FN MEKA, the first virtual artist signed by a major label after racism backlash about the artist's appearance and mannerisms hit the media. CAPITOL announced the signing of FN MEKA earlier this month, (NET NEWS 8/12).

Now, the TIKTOK sensation, with over 10 million followers and over 1 billion views, is the first virtual artist dropped by a major label. Public protest led by the music industry group INDUSTRY BLACKOUT, claimed racism and cultural appropriation.

INDUSTRY BLACKOUT's TWITTER post said that the FN MEKA caricature is "a direct insult to the Black community and our culture." INDUSTRY BLACKOUT went on to say that FN MEKA is, "An amalgamation of gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerisms that derive from Black artists, complete with slurs infused in lyrics."

INDUSTRY BLACKOUT demanded that CAPITOL RECORDS drop the virtual artist, publicly apologize and redirect money spent on FN MEKA's signing, marketing and promotion to charities that directly support black youth in the arts.

FN MEKA's first CAPITOL release, "Florida Water" featuring GUNNA, has been removed from SPOTIFY.

See more from ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY here.

« see more Net News