Brauchler

SALEM MEDIA Talk KNUS-A/DENVER has promoted GEORGE BRAUCHLER to weekday morning host. BRAUCHLER had been hosting a weekend show on the station and has been covering mornings since APRIL . He succeeds PETER BOYLES, who announced his retirement in MARCH. (NET NEWS 3/23)

KNUS-A OM KELLY MICHAELS commented, "GEORGE is a great fit for the job. He has grown from his weekend morning show to a brief daily show, following PETER. Over that time, he has proved to be a powerful communicator and entertainer."

SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE added, "In a very short time, GEORGE has captured the hearts and minds of our DENVER listeners. PETER BOYLES was and is a DENVER radio institution, but I am fully confident GEORGE will do a fabulous job filling those shoes."

BRAUCHLER said, "I’m excited to be a regular part of the 710 KNUS team. With so much happening in DENVER and our state, it’s thrilling to interact every day with our listeners on the issues."

« see more Net News