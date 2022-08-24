Lambert

RCA NASHVILLE artist and reigning ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR MIRANDA LAMBERT has been added as a headliner for the 2023 PEPSI GULF COAST JAM, scheduled for JUNE 1-4, 2023 at FRANK BROWN PARK in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. She joins previously announced BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC RECORDS artist MORGAN WALLEN in what is expected to be a four headliner event.

Event Executive Producer RENDY LOVELADY said, "MIRANDA headlined one of our very first PEPSI GULF COAST JAM festivals, and we’ve been working like crazy to get her back ever since. She is an entertainer who leaves it all on the stage every time she performs, and we’re excited to add her to our amazing 2023 lineup.”

Organizers added an extra day this year to commemorate the festival’s 10-year anniversary. The fourth day was such a success, that the decision was made to make the additional day a permanent part of the schedule. Tickets are on sale now for next year's event.

