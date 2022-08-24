Returning In September (Picture: ESPN)

The host of THE MICHAEL KAY SHOW on EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS/Sports/WEPN (98.7) has been off the air for the past 10 weeks, but the NY POST is reporting that the show's host will return to the airwaves on SEPTEMBER 6, joining co-hosts DON LAGRECA and PETER ROSENBERG.

KAY, who is also the play-by-play host of YES NETWORK/NEW YORK YANKEES TV broadcasts and worked through the summer calling the baseball games, is planning his radio return at the same time his contract with ESPN NEW YORK is set to expire. KAY told the POST, “At some point, I’m going to have to make a decision as I get older, but, at this point, full-speed ahead.”

KAY’s time away from ESPN NEW YORK launched a number of conspiracy theories as to why he was MIA, despite saying he was on vacation. KAY responded to the POST, “The only reason, at 61 years old, it is tough to do both of them. It is tough to do both of them throughout the whole baseball season, so I figured I’d do the first three months of the season doing both and the summer book – they say in radio – is not an important book. JIMMY KIMMEL does it. HOWARD STERN does it. Nobody has put conspiracy theories to them. I essentially took the summer off. It was a vacation.”

