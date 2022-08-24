This Week In Dallas

A very crowded schedule greeted attendees at PODCAST MOVEMENT 2022 in DALLAS on WEDNESDAY (8/24), with an agenda necessitating hard choices between concurrent sessions.

The opening keynote by EDISON RESEARCH's GABRIEL SOTO, filling the shoes occupied in the past by TOM WEBSTER (now with SOUNDS PROFITABLE), focused on podcasting's opportunities, a list on which he included in-car listening, social media (especially the fast-growing TIKTOK), YOUTUBE, and attracting Gen-Z, fermale, rural, Latino and international, and Black listeners and creators.

After SOTO and a keynote conversation with "CRIMINAL" host/creator PHOEBE JUDGE, the agenda split into eight hours of sessions, most with ten panels or presentations at once. Among the panels was one on the value of networks (and how to get on one) moderated by the author of this post, with insight and humor from AUDIOBOOM's BRENDAN REGAN, LEMONADA MEDIA's STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS, and UTA's SHELBY SCHENKMAN; a panel on maintaining motivation, a major issue in light of "podfade," with podcast host JORDAN HARBINGER advising that some sponsorships are "not worth ruining a hobby.. .I'd rather not make that money," adding "it's really easy to ruin your own joy."

ACAST CEO ROSS ADAMS sat down for a rapid-fire conversation with BLOOMBERG reporter ASHLEY CARMAN, covering a lot of ground from the number of downloads needed for monetization (10,000), programmatic ("a really easy way to deliver a message across a number of shows") and its effect on host-read ads, AI, subscriptions ("it can work for podcasters... (with) highly engaged audiences"), merchandising, live shows, live reads, and NFTs ("it's quite early for podcasting... but I think it's going to be interesting for podcasters").

The convention is scheduled through FRIDAY (8/26), and ALL ACCESS will be on hand throughout for more coverage.

