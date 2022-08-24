Benztown Tribute To Len Dawson

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Kansas City broadcaster LEN DAWSON has died. He was 87 years old. DAWSON led the CHIEFS to the first SUPERBOWL in 1967 and was the MVP of SUPER BOWL IV in 1970, leading his team to victory.

Toward the end of his football career, DAWSON moved to broadcasting. Among his credits, he was Sports Director for KMBC-TV in KANSAS CITY, where he also anchored sports broadcasts, hosted INSIDE THE NFL on HBO from 1977 to 2001, worked for NBC covering football games from 1977 to 1982, and also was the color analyst for the CHIEFS radio broadcast team from 1985 to 2017.

BENZTOWN announced they will release an audio tribute to LEN DAWSON, written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by ROYCE STEVENSON. You can listen via SOUNDCLOUD here.

