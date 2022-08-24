Gray

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has elevated DAVID GRAY to serve in an expanded role as Head/UMPG Global Creative Group. He will continue in his position as EVP & Head/US A&R. In this expanded role, he will now head a team of senior A&R Executives across key territories who will identify and expand global creative opportunities for UMPG songwriters, artists and producers.

Having been with UMPG since 2013, GRAY previously served as Co-Head, A&R and, prior, as EVP, Head/West Coast A&R. He is responsible for the signing of numerous multiplatinum artists to the company including SHAWN MENDES, JONAS BROTHERS, DEMI LOVATO, JULIA MICHAELS, DELACEY, LOGIC, and producer TOMMY BROWN. Additionally, GRAY works closely with UMPG’s GRAMMY AWARD-nominated producers TAKE A DAYTRIP and helped the duo build NO IDLE, a joint venture publishing company with UMPG.

UMPG Chairman and CEO, JODY GERSON said, “DAVID GRAY is always the first to offer support to all of our writers and our creative executives, from all over the world. With this much deserved promotion, DAVID will further build on UMPG’s global creative strategy which sets us apart from the industry - from investing in the best talent across all territories and developing their careers, to supporting music’s biggest superstars.”

GRAY added, “As UMPG continues to lead the industry with our best-in-class A&R strategy, our newly formed Global Creative Group will further maximize the worldwide success of our songwriters. I am grateful to JODY GERSON for allowing me to lead in this area and am confident that UMPG’s next creative chapters will be our best yet.”

