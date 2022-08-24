Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

Several sources are reporting TAYLOR SWIFT is facing a new copyright lawsuit that claims she ripped off the book that accompanied her album, LOVER, from a self-published book of poems of the same name. In a complaint filed TUESDAY (8/23) in TENNESSEE federal court, author TERESA LA DART claimed that “a number of creative elements” from her 2010 book LOVER were copied into SWIFT’s book, an extra bundled with the singer/songwriter's special-edition LOVER CD.

LA DART's lawyer wrote in the lawsuit, SWIFT’s book infringes LA DART’s copyrights, and the star now owes in “excess of one million dollars” in damages. He added, “The defendants to this day have neither sought, nor obtained, a license from TLD [LA DART] of her creative design element rights, nor have they given any credit to TLD … let alone provided any monetary payments.”

According to LA DART, the alleged similarities between her book and SWIFT’s include covers that both feature “pastel pinks and blues,” as well as an image of the author “photographed in a downward pose.” LA DART also claims SWIFT copied the book’s “format,” namely “a recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictorial components.” LA DART says the inner book design – specifically that it’s composed of “interspersed photographs and writings” – also infringed her copyrights.

Legal experts say the similarities of those elements don’t sound unique enough to be covered by copyrights, and the suit should be thrown out as the claims are highly questionable and unlikely to succeed. Click here to read more from TMZ.

