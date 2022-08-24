Get Ready For Some (College) Football

SIRIUSXM will offer subscribers an extensive play-by-play schedule for college football’s opening weeks, airing 95 live games from AUGUST 27th through SEPTEMBER 5th.

The opening week schedule features games from every team from the AP Top 25 poll, including #1 ALABAMA vs. UTAH STATE (9/3, 7:30p ET), the season’s first Top 5 matchup of #5 NOTRE DAME at #2 OHIO STATE (9/3, 7:30p ET) and the Top 25 matchups of #11 OREGON at #3 GEORGIA (9/3, 3:30p ET) and #23 CINCINNATI at #19 ARKANSAS (9/3, 3:30p ET). The schedule of opening week games on SIRIUSXM is available here.

SIRIUSXM will air games all season involving teams from the ACC, BIG TEN, BIG 12, PAC-12, SEC and other conferences, plus NOTRE DAME, ARMY, NAVY, HBCU football and more.

