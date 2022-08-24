Cannon

TV personality, SKYVIEW NETWORKS, and MERUELO Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES host NICK CANNON and BRITTANY BELL are expecting. This will mark CANNON's 10th child and third with BELL. In JULY, CANNON and model BRE TIESA welcomed son, LEGENDARY.

CANNON and BELL went public with their news on INSTAGRAM.

CANNON has twins with MARIAH CAREY and ABBY DE LE ROSA. A son, ZEN, with ALYSSA SCOTT, died in DECEMBER 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT has more.

