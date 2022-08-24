Daphne Willis

Singer/songwriter DAPHNE WILLIS has signed a worldwide publishing deal with POSITION MUSIC, it was announced by President/CEO TYLER BACON. In addition to being an artist, WILLIS has worked with the likes of DR. DRE, MEGHAN TRAINOR, WYCLER JEAN, 9AM, JOHN OATES, STEREOTYPES and more. She has also written music used by brands such as VOLKSWAGEN, XFINITY/COMCAST and ROYAL CARIBBEAN -- and on TV shows such as "Empire," "Grey's Anatomy," "So You Think You Can Dance" and ESPN Sportscenter.

DAPHNE said, “I’ve worked with a lot of music companies of varying sizes, strengths and specialties; POSITION MUSIC is by far the most versatile and proactive I’ve ever encountered. I couldn’t be more proud to be on their roster and work with their incredible team."

Added POSITION MUSIC VP/A&R JAKE VERSLUIS, “DAPHNE is an incredible addition to the roster, and she’s uniquely suited for the way POSITION is built — she has an outstanding voice, she’s a gifted writer with chops in the pop world as well as the sync world, and has an outstanding work ethic as well as a deep network of collaborators. We’re honored she chose POSITION MUSIC as her home. She’s already built something really meaningful and impactful and we look forward to continuing to grow her career."

The genderfluid and LGBTQIIA+ artist bounces between NASHVILLE and L.A., and has created a diverse catalog of music that includes rock, punk, pop, alternative, and electronic genres. Her “Somebody’s Someone” tackles addiction, homelessness, and mental illness. Her first release with POSITION MUSIC will be her TYGR TYGR project with the first single slated to drop later this year.

« see more Net News