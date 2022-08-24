Lady Jade

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP (SBG) Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS co-host LADY JADE of the “DEDE IN THE MORNING” show resigned MONDAY (8/22) and is no longer with the company. The show is also nationally syndicated via COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

SBG Head of Content GEORGE "GEO" COOK told ALL ACCESS, “LADY JADE is radio’s sweetheart. She is a uniquely talented, skilled, and versatile multi-platform personality who cares deeply about culture and community. JADE has served as an integral part of the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show since its inception and launch into syndication. She was and will always be a beloved member of the K104 family. I know now that JADE is ready for new challenges and prepared to passionately pursue and achieve even more of her dreams. I wish her the best in all of her current and future endeavors.”

MCGUIRE making the announcement that LADY JADE has decided to move on.

