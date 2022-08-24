Ink Extension

NRG MEDIA/OMAHA and CREIGHTON have signed a three-year extension keeping NRG MEDIA/OMAHA the home of CREIGHTON ATHLETICS. In the deal, NRG MEDIA/OMAHA will utilize five of their seven stations to cover CREIGHTON Athletics including Men's and Women's Basketball, Men's Baseball, Volleyball and Men's and Women's Soccer.

NRG RADIO/OMAHA Market Mgr. MARK SCHECTERLE commented, "We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and the Athletic Department. CREIGHTON is an amazing university with a great athletic program, and we are thrilled to be associated with the university. We truly look forward to growing our partnership in the coming years."

CREIGHTON's MCCORMICK Endowed Athletic Director MARCUS BLOSSOM added, "NRG has been a tremendous partner with CREIGHTON Athletics and we are thrilled to continue this deal. We truly value the long-term relationship we have had with NRG and look forward to the expansion of coverage with additional sports on NRG's radio stations. Also, having all of our men's basketball games now available on 101.9 FM (THE KEG) expands the radio footprint in OMAHA for our fans."

The three-year extension also includes THE CREIGHTON ATHLETICS HOUR – a live call-in show that airs once a week from 6-7p on Sports KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE) from OCTOBER through MARCH. Men's Baseball home games will be on Sports KZOT-A (1180 THE ZONE) or News-Talk KOIL-A. Women’s Basketball on KZOT-A (1180 THE ZONE) or News-Talk KOIL-A. CREIGHTON Volleyball on KZOT-A (1180 THE ZONE) or News-Talk KOIL-A. Men’s Soccer will be on on KMMQ-A/F (LA NUEVA1020AM/99.5FM) and Women’s Soccer on Sports KZOT-A (1180 THE ZONE) or News-Talk KOIL-A.

